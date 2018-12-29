Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871,669 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $43,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Groupon by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 58,182 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Groupon Inc has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

