GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,622,501 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,597,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 460,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,730,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,009,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 741,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 7.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,506,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Globalstar alerts:

In related news, CEO James Monroe III acquired 155,806,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,090,175.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.52 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/gsa-capital-partners-llp-cuts-stake-in-globalstar-inc-gsat.html.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.