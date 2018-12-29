GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

MGEE opened at $59.65 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

