Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 14th

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

