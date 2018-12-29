Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 67.61 and a current ratio of 67.63.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 906.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “Gulf Resources (GURE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.67” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/gulf-resources-gure-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-67.html.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.