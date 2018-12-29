Halcyon (HAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,919.00

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Halcyon has traded flat against the dollar. One Halcyon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Halcyon has a market cap of $64,919.00 and $0.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.02082335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00494879 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023742 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010508 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021177 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008567 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Halcyon Profile

Halcyon (HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,668,787 coins. Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev.

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

