HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) & Its Peers Critical Survey

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HARGREAVES LANS/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Competitors 12.69% -51.35% -1.77%

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 28.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Competitors 230 869 1095 54 2.43

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 51.36%. Given HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million $318.29 million 33.90 HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 14.48

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR competitors beat HARGREAVES LANS/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.