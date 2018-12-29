Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

