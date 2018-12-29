Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $667,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

VZ opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $667,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/harwood-advisory-group-llc-has-667000-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.