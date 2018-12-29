Head-To-Head Analysis: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) versus Provention Bio (PRVB)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.82% -18.24% Provention Bio N/A -318.56% -82.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 1 1 1 0 2.00 Provention Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Provention Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $6.00 million 11.18 -$41.83 million ($0.83) -1.42 Provention Bio N/A N/A -$9.13 million N/A N/A

Provention Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Provention Bio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program, including DUO study that is in randomized and monotherapy Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate; and AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize products containing duvelisib in oncology indications., as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

