Head-To-Head Analysis: Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) vs. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR)

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Transcontinental Realty Investors does not pay a dividend. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A -3.30% -2.08% -0.34% Transcontinental Realty Investors 17.21% 10.06% 1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A $103.95 million 2.22 -$2.35 million $0.38 34.16 Transcontinental Realty Investors $125.23 million 1.89 -$15.81 million N/A N/A

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

