Head-To-Head Comparison: WesBanco (WSBC) vs. 1st Capital Bank (FISB)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 24.22% 9.04% 1.29% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. 1st Capital Bank does not pay a dividend. WesBanco pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WesBanco and 1st Capital Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and 1st Capital Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $421.26 million 4.72 $94.48 million $2.45 14.85 1st Capital Bank $16.32 million 4.66 $2.38 million N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats 1st Capital Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 172 branches and 160 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

