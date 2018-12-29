Head-To-Head Contrast: Apollo Investment (AINV) and BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (BKN)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust (NYSE:BKN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 26.47% 9.22% 5.35% BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $259.29 million 3.51 $87.02 million $1.83 6.95 BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Investment and BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 2 3 0 2.33 BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Apollo Investment pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. was formed on February 28, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

