Head-To-Head Review: Brooks Automation (BRKS) and Enviro Technologies (EVTN)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus price target of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.09%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.94% 13.78% 8.95% Enviro Technologies -27.99% -718.46% -19.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enviro Technologies does not pay a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $631.56 million 2.95 $116.57 million $0.64 40.52 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 6.87 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Enviro Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services; and gene sequencing analysis and synthesis services. The company serves thee semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

