Head-To-Head Review: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) vs. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 2 6 13 0 2.52 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.58%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $3.44 billion 9.15 $583.60 million $3.80 39.58 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 27.93 -$6.02 million ($2.26) -1.73

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 20.67% 30.11% 16.54% COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -435.47% -74.04% -39.88%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings and the beating-heart mitral repair systems; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

