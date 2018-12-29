Head-To-Head Review: Manhattan Associates (MANH) vs. Alteryx (AYX)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 18.48% 71.67% 35.18% Alteryx -6.72% -7.06% -3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alteryx 0 2 10 0 2.83

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.70%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $67.09, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Alteryx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $594.60 million 4.63 $116.48 million $1.72 24.47 Alteryx $131.61 million 27.24 -$17.49 million ($0.31) -188.39

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Alteryx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company also provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

