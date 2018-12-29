Head to Head Review: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) & Its Competitors

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PEUGEOT SA/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 22.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors -16.96% -54.37% -5.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion $2.18 billion 8.97 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors $59.00 billion $2.82 billion 7.82

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors 598 1578 1838 122 2.36

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 20.97%. Given PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PEUGEOT SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PEUGEOT SA/ADR beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

