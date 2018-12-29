Head to Head Review: VOXX International (VOXX) & Taitron Components (TAIT)

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VOXX International and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International -0.11% 2.48% 1.91% Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of VOXX International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VOXX International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VOXX International and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOXX International and Taitron Components’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $507.09 million 0.19 $35.30 million $0.03 131.67 Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.29 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

VOXX International has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. VOXX International does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taitron Components beats VOXX International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

