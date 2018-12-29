Head to Head Survey: Canada Jetlines (JETMF) vs. Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canada Jetlines and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Vulcan Materials 1 1 7 0 2.67

Vulcan Materials has a consensus target price of $121.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.11%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Canada Jetlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canada Jetlines does not pay a dividend. Vulcan Materials pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Jetlines and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 16.84% 10.20% 5.29%

Volatility & Risk

Canada Jetlines has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canada Jetlines and Vulcan Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Jetlines N/A N/A -$2.37 million N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $3.89 billion 3.29 $601.18 million $3.04 31.93

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Jetlines.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Canada Jetlines on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

