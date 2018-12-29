Head to Head Survey: Gamco Investors (GBL) & TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamco Investors and TD Ameritrade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A TD Ameritrade 1 4 15 0 2.70

TD Ameritrade has a consensus target price of $63.64, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given TD Ameritrade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TD Ameritrade pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TD Ameritrade is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and TD Ameritrade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 29.89% -223.65% 100.28% TD Ameritrade 27.02% 24.54% 4.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamco Investors and TD Ameritrade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $360.52 million 1.38 $77.80 million N/A N/A TD Ameritrade $5.45 billion 5.07 $1.47 billion $3.34 14.57

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Gamco Investors on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships. The company offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. It operates tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts from Web-enabled mobile devices. The company also offers investor education services for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; real-time market news, insights, and investor education services; and self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

