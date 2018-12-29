Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (CVE:HEMP) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 155,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 244,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

In related news, insider Ravinder Kang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/hempco-food-and-fiber-hemp-trading-up-11-1.html.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile (CVE:HEMP)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

