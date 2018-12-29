Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,900 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sprint by 1,223.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

