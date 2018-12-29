Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.55 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

