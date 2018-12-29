Hibernia REIT (HBRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.22

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 168997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

