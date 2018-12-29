Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $367.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.50 million and the lowest is $358.90 million. Hilltop reported sales of $399.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.07 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 44.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

