Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 215.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 1,317,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,216,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 231.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 707,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hilltop by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,454,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after buying an additional 530,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,670,000 after buying an additional 204,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $17.71 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/hilltop-holdings-inc-hth-shares-sold-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.