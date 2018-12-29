Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The savings and loans company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 54.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 44.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

