HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) Trading Down 11.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s share price was down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 627,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,434,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

