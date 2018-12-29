Houston American Energy Co. (HUSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,945,326 shares, a drop of 2.4% from the November 30th total of 1,993,279 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $0.21 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

