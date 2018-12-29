Howdoo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,728.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. Howdoo has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $63,728.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02317934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00152900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00201088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,691,366 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

