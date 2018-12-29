Huaneng Power International (HNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

