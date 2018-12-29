Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

HBM stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 31,712,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,913 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 78.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,093,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 175.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,887,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 225.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 973,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

