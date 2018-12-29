Hurify (HUR) Price Down 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Hurify has a total market cap of $104,376.00 and $7,727.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinMex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Hurify has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,753,076 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

