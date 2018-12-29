HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.55. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $42.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $5,785,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 400,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 67,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.