HUYA (HUYA) versus Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) Head-To-Head Review

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Internet Initiative Japan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $335.80 million 9.29 -$12.44 million N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan $1.59 billion 0.63 $45.98 million $0.52 20.77

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA N/A N/A N/A Internet Initiative Japan 3.05% 6.26% 2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HUYA and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 5 0 2.50 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $30.76, suggesting a potential upside of 98.84%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. HUYA does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats HUYA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

