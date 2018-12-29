I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Major Shareholder Buys $608,074.72 in Stock

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 117,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $608,074.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, December 26th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 123,501 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $639,735.18.

IDSY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on I.D. Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of I.D. Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 68.8% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,081,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/i-d-systems-inc-idsy-major-shareholder-buys-608074-72-in-stock.html.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.