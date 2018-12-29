Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano Buys 15,000 Shares

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

