IMS Capital Management Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 21,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

