Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.81 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce $48.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.38 million and the lowest is $47.71 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $42.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $190.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.13 million to $190.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.20 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,356. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply