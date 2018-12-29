Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce $48.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.38 million and the lowest is $47.71 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $42.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $190.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.13 million to $190.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.20 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,356. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.