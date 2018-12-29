Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of IRT opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,484,000 after buying an additional 2,128,304 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

