Independent Research Analysts Give Software (SOW) a €34.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.21 ($50.24).

Software stock opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Wednesday. Software has a 52-week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a 52-week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

