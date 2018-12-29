Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) CFO Purchases 24,700 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Leiv Lea purchased 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.61 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/insider-buying-corvus-pharmaceuticals-inc-crvs-cfo-purchases-24700-shares-of-stock.html.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.