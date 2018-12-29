Insider Buying: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $323.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 13,796,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 886,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

