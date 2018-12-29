Insider Buying: Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Joseph D. Rupp bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $389,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $330,218.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NX shares. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 130,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

