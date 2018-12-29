Insider Buying: Shearwater Group PLC (SWG) Insider Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. Shearwater Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.37 ($0.07).

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/insider-buying-shearwater-group-plc-swg-insider-buys-2500000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.