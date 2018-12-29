Insider Buying: XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,398,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,993,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, W Thorpe Mckenzie bought 24,838 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $146,047.44.

On Monday, November 12th, W Thorpe Mckenzie bought 2,900 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,846.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 385,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00.

XBiotech stock remained flat at $$4.96 during trading hours on Friday. 90,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,848. XBiotech Inc has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

