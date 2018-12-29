Insider Selling: Ariadne Australia Limited (ARA) Insider Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Gary Weiss sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$1,330,000.00 ($943,262.41).

Shares of Ariadne Australia stock remained flat at $A$0.67 ($0.47) during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited engages in the car park infrastructure operation and management activities in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Investments, Car Parking, and Property segments. It operates a 595 bay car park situated in the Queens Plaza retail center in the Brisbane CBD; and a car park comprising 299 bays located at Tank Street, west of the CBD.

