Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $1,284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $246.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $214.03 and a 52-week high of $267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $12,862,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

