Insider Selling: Learning Tree International, Inc. (LTRE) Major Shareholder Sells 89,500 Shares of Stock

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 89,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $98,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Learning Tree International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837. Learning Tree International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

