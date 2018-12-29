Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (TSLA) Director Sells 8,390 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $333.87 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. FIX restated a “positive” rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,805,014,000 after buying an additional 726,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,472,000 after acquiring an additional 485,095 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tesla by 24,503.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,710,000 after acquiring an additional 302,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 171.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,618,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

